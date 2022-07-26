Salem Lakes man charged in fatal crash in Pleasant Prairie

Jul 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

A Salem Lakes man has been charged in connection with a crash Saturday in Pleasant Prairie.

An 89-year-old woman died from that crash.

Steven Falls Jr. 41, of Salem Lakes was charged Tuesday with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Here are the details from WGTD.

Share27
Tweet
27 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives