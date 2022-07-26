Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting July 27, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda item are:
- Princiupal and APPS job descriptions.
- Guidelines for school health services and emergency care procedures.
- Resolution to conduct short-term borrowing.
The agenda also includes notice for two closed sessions regarding personnel matters: 1. Disciplinary action of a staff member 2. Considering Individual Staff Member’s Compensation; staff member’s leave.