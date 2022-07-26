Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting July 27, 2022

Jul 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda item are:

  • Princiupal and APPS job descriptions.
  • Guidelines for school health services and emergency care procedures.
  • Resolution to conduct short-term borrowing.

The agenda also includes notice for two closed sessions regarding personnel matters: 1. Disciplinary action of a staff member 2. Considering Individual Staff Member’s Compensation; staff member’s leave.

The full agenda is available here.

