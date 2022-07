We should see noticeably milder temperatures this week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

High temperatures should not exceed the low 80s through Sunday. Most days, the forecasted high temperature will be in the high 70s.

Lows should be in the 60s most nights, but dip into the 50s Friday night.

Rain is not a significant threat either at this point, with just a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.