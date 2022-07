The name of a teen who was found dead in a campground pond in Brighton over the weekend has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Aiden F. Braim, 14, of Pleasant Prairie went missing Saturday. Efforts to locate him on land and in the pond were unsuccessful Saturday and resumed Sunday. Braim was located and pulled from a campground pond at a depth of approximately 6 to 9 feet by area dive teams on Sunday morning.

