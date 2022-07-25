A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Church to Host Summer BBQ Picnic Aug. 21

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Parish — DH
St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its 2nd Annual Summer BBQ Picnic: BBQ, Bands, and Beer.
The BBQ Picnic will take place on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1:00 to 5:00pm at the New Munster Park Pavilion, 6331 341 st Avenue, New Munster, WI.
The event features live bands including “Relativity”, “Charley Thornton”, and others. Food will be served from 1-4pm or until sold out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as there is limited seating available at the venue.
This is a free event open to the public. Ticket prices for BBQ lunch including a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mac n cheese, coleslaw, chips, and dessert are $15 for adults, $7 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. Beer, soda, and water are also available for purchase. Carry outs are available.
“The St. Alphonsus Summer BBQ Picnic is a great event where we can enjoy live music while getting together with our neighbors and friends,” Fr. Arthur Mattox stated. “What’s better than BBQ, bands, and a cold beverage on a beautiful summer day?” (with the exception of the Mass of course!)
For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262.537.4370.