2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Sunday Parade returns for County Fair

Jul 25th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
From the 2021 parade /westofthei.com file photo

The Kenosha County Fair will again hold a parade on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Check-in for parade entries will start at 10 a.m.. The parade starts at 11 am.

The fair is seeking antique vehicles, vintage-themed entries, fair-themed entries, local political figures, long running sponsors, local businesses and friends of the fair. If you have a Kenosha County club or business that’s been around for awhile, this is a great chance to share your history, too.

The parade route is entirely on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.

Here is an application form. Accepted entries will receive additional details.

The Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 17-21 this year.

Share22
Tweet
22 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives