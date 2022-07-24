Teen found dead in pond in Brighton

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On 07/23/2022 at 8:23 PM Kenosha County Deputies responded to (a campground in the 22200 block of 45th Street) for a missing 14-year-old boy. Upon arrival, KSD deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property at approximately 5:00 PM. The mother stated that her son was able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The juvenile was not located at this time and the search was called off until the next morning.

The search resumed this morning at 8:00 AM. At about 9:00 AM Salem Fire/Rescue as well as other assisting agencies located the missing juvenile in the pond using sonar technology. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old juvenile was pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center (available Monday-Friday) at (262)-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at (262) 657-7188.

We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.