2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Open Class specials tie in to “Wheels & Squeals”

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the theme of “Centennial Celebration – Sewn in Tradition”
The specials are in the following areas:
- Plants & Soil Science
- Arts & Crafts
- Knitting & Crocheting
- Flowers & Plants
- Photography
- Clothing
- Home Furnishings – Quilting
- Foods & Nutrition
Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information.
This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.