2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Open Class specials tie in to “Wheels & Squeals”

Jul 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair has a number of open class specials that tie-in to the theme of “Centennial Celebration – Sewn in Tradition”

The specials are in the following areas:

  • Plants & Soil Science
  • Arts & Crafts
  • Knitting & Crocheting
  • Flowers & Plants
  • Photography
  • Clothing
  • Home Furnishings – Quilting
  • Foods & Nutrition

Click here for details on these specials, how to enter and more information.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.

