Due date for final installment of 2021 property tax is July 31

Do you still owe money on your property taxes? If yes, Kenosha County has a reminder for you:

Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson reminds Kenosha County taxpayers that the final installment for their property tax is due by July 31.

If your property is in the City of Kenosha and you are paying 2021 property taxes, you must pay City of Kenosha Treasurer at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. If your property is in Pleasant Prairie and you are paying 2021 property taxes, you must pay Village of Pleasant Prairie at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave.

If your property is located anywhere else in Kenosha County — or you have prior-year delinquent taxes — you must pay the County Treasurer’s Office, which offers several options for payment:

— Checks or money orders may be mailed to the Kenosha County Treasurer, 1010 56th St., Kenosha, WI 53140. If you would like a return receipt mailed to you, please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Make sure that your mail receives a U.S. postmark on or before July 31.

— Pay in person by check, cash or money order at the County Treasurer’s Office, 1010 56th St., Kenosha, or at the Elected Officials Office located in the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. Both offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though the Elected Officials Office is closed during the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m. each day.

— Pay by credit card using Point & Pay either at the counter or online at https://client.pointandpay.net/web/KenoshaCountyTreasurerWI. Taxpayers should be aware that an additional charge will be added by Point & Pay for those who use a credit card. The fee is less for those who pay by e-check through Point & Pay.

Jacobson said it is important that property owners meet the July 31 deadline. If you miss the deadline, the balance on your account will be considered delinquent and subject to interest and penalty of 1.5% per month retroactive to Feb. 1 (10.5 percent).

“If you cannot pay the full balance, you are encouraged to pay as much as you can by July 31 to reduce the amount of interest and penalty that will be added,” Jacobson said.

Those with any questions about paying property taxes may contact the Kenosha County Treasurer’s Office at 262-653-2542, or send an email to Jacobson at Teri.Jacobson@kenoshacounty.org.