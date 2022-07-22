County Veterans Service Office to hold regular office hours in Twin Lakes

The Kenosha County Veterans Service Office will hold regular office hours in Twin Lakes the third Tuesday of each month beginning this week (July 19), Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman has announced.

Office hours on these days will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 544, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes.

Office staff will be on site to assist people with obtaining local, state and federal Veterans Administration benefits.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this convenient opportunity for our veterans and their families in western Kenosha County,” Kerkman said.

Kenosha County Veterans Service Officer Ali Nelson said the Twin Lakes hours will be available in addition to regular hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday — at the Veterans Service Office in the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

Appointments for service at both locations may be made at 262-605-6690. Kenosha office appointments may also be made online, at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com/#/. Walk-ins are also accepted at both locations.



“Whether it’s in our main office in Kenosha, during monthly office hours in Twin Lakes, or over the phone, our office stands ready to serve the veterans of Kenosha County,” Nelson said. “It is our privilege to link veterans and their families to the services they’ve earned.”

More information about the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/368/Veterans or by calling 262-605-6690.