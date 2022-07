Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Fair. — DH

The Kenosha County Fair grandstand will have a new attraction on Friday of the fair — a rodeo!

T & C Rodeo will present bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more!

Attendance for the rodeo requires an additional fee of $5 for ages 12 and older. 11 and under are free.

For information about participation in the rodeo please contact Talton Toney at 641-784-6024

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 17-21.