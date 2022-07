Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:50 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 12700 block of Highway 142.

Per dispatch: A semi-tractor trailer and another vehicle involved. Semi is on shoulder: othe vehicle is rolled over.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. — Kansasville Fire and Rescue units responding to the scene.