2022 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Still time to enter Fairest of the Fair

From left: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Royalty Shannon Diedrich, 2022 Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Hannah, Fairest of the Fair Finalist Paige Armbruster, 2020-21 Fairest of the Fair Claire Fox.

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

There is still time to enter the Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair contest.

The Fairest of the Fair winner selected this year will reign from January 2023 – January 2024 and will represent Kenosha County Fair at the State of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition in January 2024. The Kenosha County Fair Fairest of the Fair will be awarded $1,000 and a Lifetime Membership to the Kenosha County Fair. Royalty also receives a $500 scholarship, an expense fund, and variety of gifts too

The Fairest of the Fair winner will serve as an ambassador of the Kenosha County Fair and represent the Fair during a year of official duties, including appearances at local events and parades.

To be a contestant you need to meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age as of August 1, 2022.

Have a reliable source of transportation for events starting January 1, 2023.

Be a Kenosha County permanent resident during the KCO FOTFR term (attending college outside of Kenosha County is acceptable).

Not have been convicted of a felony.

Have no children for the duration of your reign.

More information on duties and eligibility is available here.

Crowning will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m., on the Creekside Stage.

The deadline to enter is July 29. An application is available here.