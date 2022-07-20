Western Kenosha County Tennis Association Rally fo Life is July 22-23

Jul 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The 2022 Western Kenosha County Tennis Association (WKCTA) 7th Annual “Rally for Life” will be July 22-23. 

The goals of the 24-hour event are to raise money for the American Cancer Society and collect back-to-school items for the Sharing Center.

New events this year include: Tennis Olympics for younger players, a Pickleball Doubles Tournament, a Wooden Tennis Racquet Doubles Tournament and a Table Tennis Tournament.    

This event is open to the public and you simply need to come by the courts during the 24 hours to help the group keep a continuous rally going. 

A full list of events can be found here.

