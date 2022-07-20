Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

Jul 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:30 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and the Wheatland constable and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash at Highways 50 and P in Slades Corners.

