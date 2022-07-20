Units responding for crash in Salem

Jul 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 9200 block of Antioch Road (Highway 83) in Salem.

Per dispatch: At least one person needing medical attention.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives