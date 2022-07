Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:28 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash at 248th Avenue and Highway K along the Paddock Lake/Brighton border.

Per dispatch: Vehicle off the road and in water. Occupant out of the vehicle.

UPDATE about 9:30 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance.

UPDATE 9:35 p.m. — Salem Lakes command releases Bristol med unit from responding.