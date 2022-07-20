Sheriff’s Department issues statement on community impact of music festival in Randall this weekend

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following statement regarding the County Thunder music festival in Randall:

The 2022 Country Thunder Music Festival will be taking place from Thursday, July 21st to Sunday, July 24th. Starting on Wednesday, July 20th the increased traffic associated with this festival will impact the communities in Kenosha County, Walworth County, and McHenry County, IL. Due to the high volume of traffic resulting from the festival, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department encourages people to be aware of the road closings and traffic adjustments around the festival site. The Sheriff’s Department Command Post will be located on 110th Street just west of the main entrance to Country Thunder. We will have KSD Deputies and Supervisors on the property to assist with any emergencies or calls for service that may arise. The KSD would also like to remind the public that if you plan to attend the festival, be aware of pedestrians on the roadways surrounding the festival grounds. Please be safe and responsible.