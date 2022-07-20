July 20, 2022 lake test results: North Shore Association swim caution lifted; Lake George still under swim caution

A swim caution for North Shore Association on Paddock Lake was lifted while Lake George-101st St. remains under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that triggered lifting the North Shore Association caution was 16 E.coli/100 mL.

The result that triggered maintaining the swim caution at Lake George-101st St. was 687 E.coli/100 mL. Another resampling was scheduled for Wednesday.