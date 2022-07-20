Child dies after being pulled from Powers Lake

A child died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a swimming area on Powers Lake.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On 07/19/2022 at 5:47 PM Kenosha County Deputies responded to Lakeside Park (9018 Lake Park Drive) located at the South end of Powers Lake for a report of a drowning child. Dispatch advised that law enforcement officers from Walworth County had originally been dispatched prior to KSD and were already on the scene performing CPR

on the 8-year-old female child. Initial reports indicated that the child had been swimming in Powers Lake in a roped-off swim area and was located unresponsive in the water by another swimmer near the end of a pier at the beach. The child was not wearing a floatation device. Richmond, IL rescue personnel arrived a short time later, took over life-saving measures, and transported the child to an area hospital in Burlington, WI. Sadly, the child died at the

hospital. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time out of respect for the family.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Mental Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102.