A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Kenosha County Sheriff investigating suspicious vehicle driver KENOSHA COUNTY – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a vehicle driver that approached children in the Camp Lake neighborhood on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 26600 block of 106th Street at about 2:45 p.m. Monday. The caller told deputies that her daughters were playing in a park when […] Paul Holley

Metallica donates grant to Gateway Technical College for 4th year in a row KENOSHA and RACINE — Gateway Technical College is one of 32 community colleges this year to receive rock band Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation grant, which will go toward training students in advanced manufacturing in a 12-week program. This is the fourth year in a row that Gateway has received this grant, and the […] Abigail Lamoreaux

Back 2 School Summer Essay Contest: What did you do this summer? School will soon be back in session, but before it's time to hit the books, why not take part in an essay contest? The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens want to hear from you. In an essay of 500 words or less, tell us about what you did this summer. Take this summer essay […] Emma Widmar

Area football athletes make impact on State All-Star games in Oshkosh Area high school athletes made their mark this past Saturday as they took on one more opportunity at playing high school-level football. Kenosha St. Joe’s DeAndre Baptiste, as well as Kenosha Bradford’s Christian Crump among others, seized that opportunity and raised money for a good cause on Saturday in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star […] Daniel Schoettler