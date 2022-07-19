Sheriff’s Dept. seeking info on suspicious vehicle seen in Camp Lake

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On 07-18-2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, KSD Deputies were dispatched to the 26600 block of 106th Street in reference to a suspicious complaint. The caller stated her daughters were at a park in the Camp Lake neighborhood when a white Chevrolet Cruze stopped and was asking them for directions. The Chevrolet was operated by an older Asian female. This same vehicle also stopped out with another juvenile female in the neighborhood again asking for directions but also asking the juvenile to get into the Chevrolet to give her the directions. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department takes suspicious situations involving children in our community seriously and we will be adding extra patrols to this neighborhood and other surrounding areas. If anyone has information regarding this incident or something similar to this, please don’t hesitate to report it.