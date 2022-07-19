July 19, 2022 lake test results: North Shore Assoc. & Lake George under swim caution

North Shore Association Beach on Paddock Lake and Lake George-101st Street are under swim cautions after testing on Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that triggered the swim cautions were;

North Shore Association – 866 E.coli/100 mL.

Lake George 101st – 980 E.coli/100 mL.

Both locations were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 4 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 141 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 15 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 127 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 4 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 4 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 16 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 67 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 866 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 72 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 161 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake less than 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 20 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 980 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 29 E.coli/100 mL.