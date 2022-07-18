Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 4:45 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways 45 and AH in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle has left the road and may have struck a tree.
