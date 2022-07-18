Agenda: Bristol Community Development Authority and Bristol Village Board special joint meeting July 19, 2022

The Bristol Community Development Authority is scheduled to meet jointly with the Bristol Village Board on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of Bristol Village Hall regarding a possible multi-million dollar land sale by the village.

The agenda includes:

Village Attorney review of Option Agreement Contract with Kenosha Landco LLC with the Village Board and CDA.

Possibly go into closed session Pursuant to Sec. 19.85(1)(e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. The CDA will go into closed session with the Village Board to discuss the Option Agreement Contract with Kenosha Landco LLC to purchase CDA Village owned land located on the east and west sides of 122 nd Avenue between Highways’ 50 and K.

Avenue between Highways’ 50 and K. Return to open session Pursuant to Sec. 19.85(2) No governmental body may commence a meeting, subsequently convene in closed session and thereafter reconvene again in open session within 12 hours after completion of the closed session, unless public notice of such subsequent open session was given at the same time and in the same manner as the public notice of the meeting convened prior to the closed session.

Take any necessary action.

The full agenda is available here.

This meeting is related to the ongoing land sale discussed in a recent statement released by the village. The village is considering selling 300 acres of land north of Highway 50 and south of Highway K. Kenosha Landco LLC has offered $15,213,221 for the property.

The property was originally acquired by Bristol when it was a town in an effort to prevent annexations by Kenosha, but now lies within the city of Kenosha. Any decision on development of the land if it were to be sold would lie with Kenosha. Published media reports have tied it to a possible Hard Rock Casino development.

More information on the land sale is available here.