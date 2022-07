Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 12000 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This was called in by alarm company as a smoke alarm in two buildings of a business.

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from three sides of the exterior. Out and investigating.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m. — Command terminated. All fire units returning to quarters.