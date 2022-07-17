Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting July 18, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
Consideratiopn of a motion to approve hiring a records clerk for the police department.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a memorandum of understanding with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for the village’s participation within the Kenosha County Civil Disturbance unit.
- Consideration of a motion to approve pay request #12 from JJ Henderson for $667,453.91. This is related to the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.
- Consideration of a motion to approve change order #1 from JJ Henderson for $138,160.59. This is related to the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.