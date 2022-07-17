Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) meeting July 18, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignation.

Discuss and Possible Approval of the 2022-2023 New Hire Contract.

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Compensation.

The full agenda is available here.