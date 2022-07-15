A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes seeking Sewer Operator

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Twin Lakes — DH

The Village of Twin Lakes (population 6,050) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Sewer Operator. This position reports to the Head Sewer Operator and is responsible for maintenance of pumps, sewer equipment, and building maintenance. The Sewer Operator is expected to have strong knowledge of electrical and mechanical equipment. High school diploma and 3 years of equipment maintenance/mechanical experience required. Starting Salary: $50,499.70 plus an excellent benefit package. Occasional weekend and holiday work required. Applicants must submit a resume and job application form (available online at www.villageoftwinlakes.net “Jobs”) to village administrator Laura Roesslein at roesslein@twinlakeswi.net. A job description can be obtained on the village website as well. Position open until filled.