The Sharing Center creates Summer Snack Pack program to help feed school-aged children

From The Sharing Center:

For the past two years, temporary modifications to Federal Nutrition Program (think school breakfast and lunch) have allowed communities to supply student meals in a variety of new ways including curbside pick-up, neighborhood drop off sites, home delivery, and onsite hot meals served at local schools. The Summer of 2022 has seen a vast decline in these offerings leaving parents wondering where they can access nutritious meals for their children. With the steep rise in grocery and gas prices families are doing their best to make ends meet.

To help ease the challenge of feeding children this summer, the Sharing Center has created a “Summer Snack Pack” program aimed at providing easy to prepare items for all school aged children who qualify for Sharing Center services. Families can visit the center during pantry hours (M&W 11am-1pm & F 9am-11am) to receive Summer Snack Packs in addition to their regular 2-week food pantry supply.

Snack Packs can include breakfast items such as, pancakes, egg bites, cereal cups, nutrition bars and fruit cups. Lunches can include ready to eat PB&J sandwiches, microwavable grilled cheese, cheese and beef sticks, vegetable cups and fruit cups. Snacks can be granola bars, crackers, dried fruit, and more.

Also available this summer at the Center is The Wisconsin Badger Box program, compliments of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. This innovative program provides families with all natural and nutritious Wisconsin-made items including fruit, eggs, bacon, vegetables, cheese, and meat selections.

Qualifying is easy. Families must fall within the following income table and be a Kenosha County resident: