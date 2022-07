Photo by Robert Linder via stock.xchng

Our area could get a significant amount of rain — of note in this dry period — says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is likely from about 7 a.m. to noon and again from about 4 to 7 p.m. There’s a lesser chance of rain continuing into the wee hours of Saturday.

All said and done we could see over 1 to almost 3 inches of rain.

While rain is likely, there is only a chance of thunderstorms throughout.