Units responding for alarm in Powers Lake

Jul 13th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:57 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 39000 block of 90th Lane in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm in a residence.

