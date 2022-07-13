July 13, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake swim caution lifted

A swim caution for Center Lake was lifted after resampling Tuesday showed E.coli levels within normal levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that triggered the lifting of the caution at Center Lake was 112 E.coli/100 mL.

Other results from this week from Kenosha County Public Health (unless otherwise noted) not previously reported are:

Paddock Lake — Silver Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL; Old Settlers 6 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park <1 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 38 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA 7 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA Diving Board 25 E.coli/100 mL.

Salem Lakes — Center Lake 112 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Boat Launch 17 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — Powers Lake beach 17.5 E.coli/100 mL (reported by Randall town government).