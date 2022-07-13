Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting July 14, 2022

Jul 13th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Continuation of bus parking in Town building. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Shouldering roads within the Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Posting of links on Town website. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Approve resolution to place ATV’s etc. advisory referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

The full agenda is available here.

