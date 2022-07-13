Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting July 14, 2022

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Continuation of bus parking in Town building. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Shouldering roads within the Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Posting of links on Town website. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Approve resolution to place ATV’s etc. advisory referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

The full agenda is available here.