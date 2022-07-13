A word from our sponsors: 2022 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing is July 27; Walk-ins welcome

Photo by Benjamin Earwicker, www.garrisonphoto.org/sxc, via stock.xchng

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The 2022 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing will take place Wed. July 27. The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

This 32nd annual outing will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Registration is 9 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m.

Event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Mega Putt, Ball Toss, contests on the course, hole-in-one opportunities, lunch at the turn, dinner, prizes and raffle.

Get your foursome together. Applications available at the chamber. Call at 262-877-2220 or email info@twinlakeschamber.com.