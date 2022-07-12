July 12, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake under swim caution

Center Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.
The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.
The result that triggered the caution at Center Lake was 435 E.coli/100mL. Center Lake was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.
Other results fom Monday reported by Kenosha Copunty Public Health (except where noted) were:
- Paddock Lake: Hoag Park – 19 E.coli/100 mL.
- Salem Lakes: DeWitt Park – 18 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri La 220th Ct. – 133 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake – 125 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake – 435 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake – 3 E.coli/100 mL;
- Twin Lakes: Lance Park on Lake Elizabeth – 46 E.coli/100 mL.
- Bristol — Lake George 101st – 40 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th – 10 E.coli/100 mL.
- Wheatland — Lilly Lake – 6 E.coli/100 mL.