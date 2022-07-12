A word from our sponsors: Take the detour to get to Hartnell Chevrolet during Hwy. 83 closure

UW-Extension encourages healthy eating and eliminating food waste, offers free in-article recipe Are you tired of eating the same thing for dinner each week? Perhaps you feel that when you are cleaning out the refrigerator, you're tossing out untouched food. These are problems that community members are facing. UW-Extension is working to provide families with options to utilize what they have. And with food and gas prices […] Emma Widmar

3-vehicle crash closes southbound I-94/41; Kenosha man arrested RAYMOND – A Kenosha man faces a variety of charges after a three-vehicle collision injured two drivers and temporarily closed part of Interstate 94/41 here early Thursday. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the southbound lanes of the freeway just south of Highway K at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a Honda Accord in […] Paul Holley

2022 Daddy Daughter Dance brought laughter & joy The 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance, which took place on June 17 at The Vault Banquet Hall in Kenosha, was a huge success. “The night was filled with fun, food and belly-aching laughs,” said founder and organizer Sharmain Harris. In 2017, Harris began the Daddy Daughter Dance tradition as a way for fathers and their daughters […] Loren Lamoreaux

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Wisconsin RACINE and KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple cities and counties in Southeastern Wisconsin. The heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected according to the National Weather Service. As of June 20, Racine, […] Racine County Eye