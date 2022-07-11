Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 11, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Among the agenda items are:
- Final Finish LLC, 2900 52nd St., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), Dustin Hucker (Agent) requesting a conditional use permit to allow an automotive detailer business in the B-5 Wholesale Trade & Warehousing District on Tax Parcel 95-4-119-012-0720 located at 32214 Geneva Rd.
- Acceptance of Clayton Wagner’s resignation from the Plan Commission.
- Appointment of Kyle Madsen to the Wheatland Plan Commission for a term ending 4/30/2024
- Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected and whether to call
for another referendum vote on the issue for the November general election