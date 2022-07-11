Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting July 11, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Final Finish LLC, 2900 52nd St., Salem, WI 53168 (Owner), Dustin Hucker (Agent) requesting a conditional use permit to allow an automotive detailer business in the B-5 Wholesale Trade & Warehousing District on Tax Parcel 95-4-119-012-0720 located at 32214 Geneva Rd.

Acceptance of Clayton Wagner’s resignation from the Plan Commission.

Appointment of Kyle Madsen to the Wheatland Plan Commission for a term ending 4/30/2024

Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected and whether to call

for another referendum vote on the issue for the November general election

The full agenda is available here.