Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 11, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday. starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Among the agenda items are:
- Ordinance 2022.07-54, an ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes on Tax Parcel 70-4-
120-262-0220
- Certified Survey Map (dated May 11, 2022) by Mark A. Bolender of Ambit Land Surveying) to create one (1) 1.6-
acre parcel, from Tax Parcels 70-4-120-262-0220 & 70-4-120-262-0210
- Payment Request No. 3 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $108,181.89, for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation
Program
- Payment Request No. 1 by RLP Diversified, Inc., in the amount of $56,219.98, for the 317 Lake Street Demolition
Project