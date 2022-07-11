Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 11, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to old a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Review and consider recommendation to the Village Board for the approval of ORDINANCE NO. 2022-4: AN ORDINANCE REGARDING DEFINITION OF LOT AREA. A motion was made by Ruth Atwood and was seconded by Joe Riegert to recommend to the Village Board the approval of ORDINANCE NO. 2022-4: AN ORDINANCE REGARDING DEFINITION OF LOT AREA. The motion was carried unanimously.

Consider for approval the Mobile Home Park License for MHC Rainbow Lake, LLC d/b/a Rainbow Lake Manor.

The full agenda is available here.