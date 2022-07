Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a propane leak in the 5600 block of 288th Avenue in Brighton.

Per dispatch: A groundskeeper struck a large propane tank with equipment. Tank appears to have an active leak.

UPDATE 4:14 p.m. — Deputy blocking traffic at Highway NN and 288th Avenue.

UPDATE 4:19 p.m. — Incident command requests response from We Energies.