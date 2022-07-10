2022 Bristol Progress Days Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The annual Bristol Progress Days Parade stepped off Sunday afternoon under sunny skies and a little more moderate temperatures than typical.

The parade winds its way through central Bristol ending at Hansen Park. Participating were the Miss Bristol court, elected officials, local businesses, marching bands, community organizations and others. It is known for the large amounts of candy thrown by participants and Sunday’s entries did not disappoint.

The parade is a highlight of the three-day community festival.

Here is video of some of the fire equipment that led off the parade (some with sirens and horns blaring):

Here is video of some units that leant themselves to be captured with sound and motion, the music entries and the Tebala Motor Patrol:

Following are many more photos of the rest of the parade: