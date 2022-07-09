Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Jul 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:46 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to an alarm in the 200 block of West Park Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a triggered carbon monoxide alarm.

