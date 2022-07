From left, Jacob Herreid, Ron Edmonds and Brian Herreid. /Submitted photo

A new aluminum can collection site has been established at The Sharing Center property (the old Trevor fire station) on Highway C in Trevor.

All materials and labor for the project were donated and members of the Trevor Fire Association and Scouting Alumni put it together.

Proceeds from the can collection will be used to benefit Scouting activities in Salem Lakes.

