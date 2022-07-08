Units responding to fire in Wheatland

Jul 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:07 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and the Wheatland constable are responding to a fire in the 5900 block of 352nd Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a lawn mower on fire.

