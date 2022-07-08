Priya Kurszewski named Miss Bristol 2022

From left: Janae Bayles, Priya Kurszewski, Shannon Wiebers, Amanda Gorsuch,

Priya Kurszewski was named this year’s Miss Bristol at the 2022 Bristol Progress Days banquet.

The announcement was made at the Parkway Chateau Friday evening.

Kurszewski was one of four candidates this year.

Kurszewski graduated from Central High School in June. She will be attending University of Wisconsin-Parkside in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree and plans to continue on after that for a master’s degree in psychology, Her goal is to travel to third world countries to provide free therapy to those who need it.

The other contestants this year were: Janae Bayles (third runner up), Amanda Gorsuch (second runner up) and Shannon Wiebers (first runner up). Gorsuch was voted by the other contestants as Miss Congeniality.

Each year a Miss Bristol is named as part of the three-day Bristol Progress Days festival.