Haley Aiken and Gavin Stewart named Oustanding Girl and Boy at 2022 Progress Days banquet

Haley Aiken and Gavin Stewart

Haley Aiken was named Outstanding Girl and Gavin Stewart the Outstanding Boy at this year’s Bristol Progress Days banquet.

The event was held Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

Haley has lived in Bristol for three years with her parents, her younger sister and her dog Shadow. Her nomination says she is very helpful at school and at home, always helping others before thinking of helping herself. She helps her special needs sister by assisting with therapies, using her communication device, her daily activities and p;laying with her. Haley is a member of the Math24 club, plays Bristol softball and next years hopes to join band.

Gavin’s nomination said he is outgoing, kind and funny, He is creative and loves to create caricatures with pencils and marker, In school, he can always be depended upon to lend a helping hand and to be the leader of the pack. He is often sought out by his teachers to bring order the classroom. He loves school and to make people smile.