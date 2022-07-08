Cathy Beach named 2022 Bristol Progress Days Outstanding Woman

Cathy Beach is this year’s Bristol Progress Days Outstanding Woman.

The announcement was made at Friday evening’s Progress Days banquet held at the Parkway Chateau. Beach was not able to attend the banquet Friday due to a planned vacation, but was expected to accept the award in person Saturday at Hansen Park, where Progress days is held.

Beach has lived in Bristol for 15 years, is married and has two children.

From her nomination: She serves as a deacon at Crossway Community Church. She has coordinated needs of foster care/adoptive and safe families and has provided respite care, meals groceries, furniture, clothing and financial aid to anyone in need. Her gift is sewing and she has provided quilts to Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Heart Project, Comfort for a Cause, Sew it Forward and Project Linus. She also made thousands of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating them to hospitals, first responders and children and families at the hospitals. She often opens her home to Bible studies and good cause events.

“Although she may be a bit uncomfortable with this recognition, but I’m sure she would welcome the opportunity to give God the glory,” the nomination says.

The naming of an outstanding man, woman or man and woman is a traditional part of the three-day Progress Days event. Only Beach as outstanding woman was named this year.