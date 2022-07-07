July 7, 2022 lake test results: Camp Lake under caution; closure for Center Lake and caution for Hooker Lake lifted

Camp Lake remains under a swim caution and after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health on Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Wednesday that triggered the continuation of the caution at Camp Lake was 345 E.coli/100 mL. The site was scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

Resampling from Wednesday also led to the cancellation of a swim closure at Center Lake and a swim caution at Hooker Lake-boat launch after Wednesday’s resampling showed normal levels of E.coli at those locations. Wednesday’s resampling results at those locations were:

Hooker Boat Launch – 210 E.coli/100 mL.

Center Lake – 99 E.coli/100 mL.