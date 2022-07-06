July 6, 2022 lake test results: Center Lake closed to swimming; Camp Lake and Hooker Lake under swim cautions

Center Lake is closed and Camp Lake and Hooker Lake-boat launch under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that prompted the closure and caution were:

Center Lake 1986 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake 613 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake-boat launch 579 E.coli/100 mL.

All three were scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 52 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 53 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 46 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 1986 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 613 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 579 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 12 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 19 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 22 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 72 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 161 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 18 E.coli/100 mL.; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 12 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 28 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth 20 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George-101st St. 3 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave. 6 E.coli/100 mL.